Greenlane Launches Eyce ORAFLEX(TM) Series with Hand-Painted Spoon Pipe

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 21:05  |  20   |   |   

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of the new Eyce ORAFLEX spoon pipe. This is the first innovation launched in the patented ORAFLEX™ (Overmolded Rubber Art) series by Eyce, offering durability coupled with eye-catching aesthetics and hand-painted features.

Foto: Accesswire

The ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe is designed with two layers of platinum-cured silicone. The glossy outer layer, combining the hand-crafted inner layer and the ergonomic spoon shape, mirrors the look of the hand-blown glass pipes that are familiar to most consumers. Its firm, sturdy exterior makes it virtually indestructible, ideal for both at-home and on-the-go use. The compact ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe features a removable borosilicate glass bowl, which maintains the flavor of the flower and allows for easy cleaning. With 20 color and design variations available, the ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe can suit any taste.

"With the release of the ORAFLEX™ spoon pipe, Greenlane continues to prove that innovation is always at the forefront of our work. Consumers can use the pipe confidently, secure in the knowledge that it will be safe from breakage while still keeping up the ever-important flavor of their herbs," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane Holdings. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries on smoking accessories and we are thrilled to bring this new option to our customers. Additionally, the utility patent embodied by ORAFLEX™ is an exciting addition to our robust and rapidly growing portfolio of intellectual property that enables Greenlane to deliver differentiated products."

"When the Eyce team and I first created our brand, we really created a new category of top-tier smoking accessories," said Charles Hoch, General Manager of Eyce Brand. "Our brand is a leader in premium silicone smoking products and the ORAFLEX™ spoon is only the start of a new, innovative series by Eyce."

Bruce Hoch, Engineering Director of Eyce Brand, added: "Since Charles and I founded Eyce in 2013, we have sold over one million specialty products to our customers. Joining the Greenlane team this year has only bolstered this mission and allowed Eyce to scale beyond what we could imagine. This new series is a testament to the incredible collaboration and creativity of the Eyce Brand team at Greenlane."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platform, vapor.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in the United States, Canada and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane's curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE™️, packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, VIBES™ rolling papers, Marley Natural™ Accessories, K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit:https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact
Mark Sinclair
Account Director, MATTIO Communications
Greenlane@mattio.com

Investor Contact
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
714-539-7653
ir@greenlane.com

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671257/Greenlane-Launches-EyceORAFLEXTM-Ser ...

Wertpapier


