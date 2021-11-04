Biotricity Releases Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Company reports tenth consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growthStrongest balance sheet since inceptionREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer …

Company reports tenth consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth

Strongest balance sheet since inception

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced financial results for its 2022 fiscal year's second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In its fiscal second quarter, Biotricity reported its tenth consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth despite COVID-related headwinds.