checkAd

Critical Elements Announces Bought Deal Public Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of $26,101,250

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 21:15  |  46   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(FSE:F12) is pleased …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Underwriter") pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis pursuant to a short form prospectus for a total of 14,915,000 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of C$1.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$26,101,250 (the "Underwritten Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Corporation and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Corporation for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of C$2.50.

In addition, the Corporation has granted the Underwriter an option (the "Over-Allotment Option" and together with the Underwritten Offering, the "Offering") to purchase additional Units at the Offering Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to 15% of the Underwritten Offering, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Corporation to fund the development of the Rose lithium project and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about November 25, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada. The Units to be issued under the Offering may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Seite 1 von 4


Critical Elements Lithium Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Critical Elements Announces Bought Deal Public Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of $26,101,250 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(FSE:F12) is pleased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Contract with Commerce Resources
The Dixie Group Reschedules 2021 Q3 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Commerce Resources Announces Contract with Zimtu Capital
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
AI/ML Innovations’ Health Gauge Licenses Its Technology for a B2B COVID Rapid Testing Solution
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
Blender Bites Reports Record 2934% Increase in Production for October
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...