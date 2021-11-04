MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

Felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R antibody titers in patients with anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathyPLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) …

Felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R antibody titers in patients with anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathyPLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) …

Felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R antibody titers in patients with anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) presented interim results from the M-PLACE study with felzartamab at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) on November 4-7. The poster entitled "Felzartamab in patients with anti-phospholipase A2 receptor autoantibody positive (anti-PLA2R+) membranous nephropathy (MN): Interim results from the M-PLACE study" shows data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a, proof of concept, open-label, multicenter study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of felzartamab in adults with high anti-PLA2R-positive MN, an autoimmune kidney disease and a leading cause of nephrotic syndrome in adults. Patients with high autoantibody titers are considered a population difficult to induce immunologic remission.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 39,04€ Hebel 14,05 Ask 0,32 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 42,72€ Hebel 13,01 Ask 0,29 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.