MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

Felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R antibody titers in patients with anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy

Felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R antibody titers in patients with anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) presented interim results from the M-PLACE study with felzartamab at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) on November 4-7. The poster entitled "Felzartamab in patients with anti-phospholipase A2 receptor autoantibody positive (anti-PLA2R+) membranous nephropathy (MN): Interim results from the M-PLACE study" shows data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a, proof of concept, open-label, multicenter study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of felzartamab in adults with high anti-PLA2R-positive MN, an autoimmune kidney disease and a leading cause of nephrotic syndrome in adults. Patients with high autoantibody titers are considered a population difficult to induce immunologic remission.

Felzartamab is an investigational, fully human IgG1 monoclonal anti-CD38 antibody that has a high potential to deplete CD38-positive plasma cells that produce and secrete these destructive autoantibodies. Depleting those plasma cells could be effective in the treatment of anti-PLA2R antibody-positive MN.

The M-PLACE study included 31 patients with primarily medium or high levels of anti-PLA2R antibody titers at baseline and/or patients who were refractory to previous treatments. Of the 27 treated patients with evaluable results, 24 showed an initial rapid reduction of anti-PLA2R antibody levels one week after the first treatment. After 12 weeks of treatment, most patients showed a substantial reduction in autoantibody titer. The observed titer reduction was independent of cohort and suggests successful depletion of CD38-positive plasma cells. Safety profile was consistent with the proposed mechanism of action of felzartamab and treatment-emergent adverse events were manageable. An early assessment of urine protein: creatinine ratio (UPCR) results at 6 months of treatment showed a decrease in 6 of 10 patients, with 4 patients having a decrease of >=50% from baseline. The first patient who has already reached the 12-month time point showed a complete immunologic response and a partial clinical response.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

