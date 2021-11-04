checkAd

RE-TRANSMISSION: Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract from Associated Electric Cooperative to Run Through 2026

Approximately 150,000 Tons of Byproducts Per Year Will be Recycled and Sold for Beneficial Use into the Ready-Mix Concrete and Aggregate Industries

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year sales and marketing contract from Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. (AECI), a power generation and transmission cooperative operating in three Midwest states, for the sustainable recycling of fly ash, bottom ash and boiler slag from AECI's Thomas Hill Energy Center. AECI is owned by and provides wholesale power to six regional and 51 local electric cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma that serve 935,000 members. The Thomas Hill Energy Center is a 1,153-megawatt coal-fired power station located in near Clifton Hill, Missouri.

Charah Solutions will be responsible for the beneficiation and utilization of approximately 150,000 tons per year of specification grade Class C fly ash, non-spec Class C fly ash, bottom ash and boiler slag through 2026. The byproducts will be distributed through Charah Solutions' MultiSource® materials network, a unique distribution system of nearly 40 nationwide locations, with international sourcing and distribution, which provides a continuous and reliable supply of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to cement and concrete producers as well as other customers who beneficially reuse the products. It is anticipated that a majority of the ash will be shipped via truck within a 200-mile radius of the plant's location with remaining product sold into encapsulated beneficial use applications in the greater Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan regions.

As a sustainability leader in utility services for over 30 years, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving our natural resources in an environmentally-conscious manner through ash marketing projects. Sustainability is a core value at Charah Solutions and our business is focused on developing innovative solutions to complex environmental issues for the betterment of the planet, the communities in which we operate and our customers. The beneficial use of fly ash in concrete products offers benefits in both the hardened and plastic state of concrete. In addition to improving the finish product quality, using fly ash in green concrete products and other applications not only eliminates the need to dispose of fly ash in landfills, it also significantly reduces the overall carbon footprint and conserves our natural resources by replacing materials that would otherwise have to be mined and processed for these products.

