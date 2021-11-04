checkAd

Ondas Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15th, 2021

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors may access the live webcast on the company's website at https://ir.ondas.com/, and a replay will be accessible from the Investor Relations website after the completion of the event.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date

Monday, November 15, 2021

Time

8:30 AM ET

Listen Only Webcast

Webcast Here

Participant Dial In (toll free)

1-866-777-2509

Participant Dial In (International)

1-412-317-5413

Participant Call Pre-Registration

Pre-Register Here

(encouraged)
Pre-registration allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator.
You can register at any time during the call.

About Ondas Holdings, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System™ is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System™ is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

