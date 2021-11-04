Ondas Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15th, 2021

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., …

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors may access the live webcast on the company's website at https://ir.ondas.com/, and a replay will be accessible from the Investor Relations website after the completion of the event.