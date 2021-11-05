Varta Cuts Revenue Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Fall Short of Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Varta says 9-month result was 7.5% lower in revenue and 6.8% lower in adjusted EBITDA compared to consensus.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 900 million, down from EUR 940 million previously
- Outlook FY EBITDA margin of 30% (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 275 million
- Varta expects revenue growth of around EUR 100 million in each of the next two years
- VARTA's production at its own sites has been running without interruption and no impact on supply chains has been felt
- But some of VARTA AG's customers are negatively affected by the long-term effects of the pandemic
- Delays in the delivery of raw materials or semiconductors have led to production losses
- Some of the largest customers have been temporarily unable to maintain production due to local lockdowns at locations in Asia
- The delayed start of new customer projects in the third quarter led to reduced revenue growth, the company said
