Varta Cuts Revenue Outlook After 9-Month Earnings Fall Short of Consensus (PLX AI) – Varta says 9-month result was 7.5% lower in revenue and 6.8% lower in adjusted EBITDA compared to consensus.Outlook FY revenue EUR 900 million, down from EUR 940 million previouslyOutlook FY EBITDA margin of 30% (unchanged)Outlook FY …



