New Wave Q3 EBIT SEK 261.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 232 Million
(PLX AI) – New Wave Q3 sales SEK 1,663.5 million vs. estimate SEK 1,689 million.Q3 net income SEK 196 millionQ3 EPS SEK 2.97
- (PLX AI) – New Wave Q3 sales SEK 1,663.5 million vs. estimate SEK 1,689 million.
- Q3 net income SEK 196 million
- Q3 EPS SEK 2.97
