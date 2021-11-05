checkAd

Aker Offshore Wind Teams up with Statkraft to Bid on Norwegian Floating Offshore Wind Project

Autor: PLX AI
05.11.2021, 07:02  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds and Statkraft unite to develop floating offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea.The equal partnership will submit an application to the Norwegian authorities for the development of a commercial scale …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds and Statkraft unite to develop floating offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea.
  • The equal partnership will submit an application to the Norwegian authorities for the development of a commercial scale floating offshore wind farm in the Utsira Nord license area in the Norwegian North Sea
Aker Offshore Wind Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker Offshore Wind Teams up with Statkraft to Bid on Norwegian Floating Offshore Wind Project (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds and Statkraft unite to develop floating offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea.The equal partnership will submit an application to the Norwegian authorities for the development of a commercial scale …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
Oncopeptides Reduces Clinical Development Program with Melflufen
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as Analyst Upgrades Continue
Vestas Cut at BofA, but Shares Rise as Management Buys Stock
Telecom Italia Says No Decisions Made Regarding Network
Galapagos 9-Month EBIT EUR -175.7 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
Grieg Seafood Slips on Downgrade, but Other Analysts Stay Positive
ISS Rises 4% as New Outlook Is Higher Than Consensus Expected
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink