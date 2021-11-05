checkAd

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 07:25  |  57   |   |   

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported …

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing that it was declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of IV aviptadil for the treatment of acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

Foto: Accesswire

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will prevail in its litigation action against NeuroRx over the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG

Foto: Accesswire


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671343/Relief-Reports-US-Collaboration-Partners-Emergency-Use-Authorization-Request-for-ZYESAMIRLF-100-aviptadil-for-Patients-with-Critical-COVID-19-with-Respiratory-Failure-was-Declined-by-US-FDA

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Instadose Announces Strategic JV Partner in India
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of HAVAS Group S.A.S. to Accelerate ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.11.21Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Accesswire | Analysen
03.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.11.21Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
Accesswire | Analysen
03.11.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.10.21Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,154,521 Covering ACER-001 Formulation
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
20.10.21Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
Accesswire | Analysen
20.10.21EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal Ulcers
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs