Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / On November 4, 2021, representatives of Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) ("Argo") held a meeting with Anthony Coyle in which they discussed Argo Blockchain's business. During the meeting, these …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / On November 4, 2021, representatives of Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) ("Argo") held a meeting with Anthony Coyle in which they discussed Argo Blockchain's business. During the meeting, these …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / On November 4, 2021, representatives of Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) ("Argo") held a meeting with Anthony Coyle in which they discussed Argo Blockchain's business. During the meeting, these representatives intended to review and explain previously published or publicly available information regarding Argo, but inadvertently disclosed certain information that could be viewed as material non-public information under US securities laws or inside information under UK securities laws (collectively, "MNPI"). Mr. Coyle subsequently published a report of the conversation on Twitter that included the MNPI. Argo is publishing this disclosure to provide and clarify such information to investors. Specifically: