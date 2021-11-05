Invitation to the presentation of IRLAB´s Interim report January - September 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January - September 2021 on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 07:45 CET. A conference …

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January - September 2021 on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 07:45 CET. A conference …

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January - September 2021 on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 07:45 CET. A conference call will be held the same day starting at 10:30 CET, where CEO Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will present the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish and will be followed by a Q&A session. For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please dial: