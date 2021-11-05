Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Airthings Names Gerst New CFO (PLX AI) – Airthings Appoints New CFOAirthings appointed Jeremy Gerst new CFOHe will join Airthings on April 1st, 2022 from reMarkable, where he has been the CFO since 2017



