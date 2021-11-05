Airthings Names Gerst New CFO
(PLX AI) – Airthings Appoints New CFOAirthings appointed Jeremy Gerst new CFOHe will join Airthings on April 1st, 2022 from reMarkable, where he has been the CFO since 2017
