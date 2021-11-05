Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hera Wins Rimini Water Service Contract Worth EUR 1.7 Billion Over 18 Years (PLX AI) – Hera wins tender for the water service in Rimini.An 18-year contract worth approximately 1.7 billion euro will be signed with Atersir, the contracting authority, in the upcoming months, the company says



