Hera Wins Rimini Water Service Contract Worth EUR 1.7 Billion Over 18 Years
(PLX AI) – Hera wins tender for the water service in Rimini.An 18-year contract worth approximately 1.7 billion euro will be signed with Atersir, the contracting authority, in the upcoming months, the company says
