SPI Energy Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Hong Kong to Santa Clara, California.

"After discussions amongst our board members, it was agreed that relocating our corporate headquarters to Santa Clara would provide the most advantages for our business as we continue to focus on expanding our US solar operations and accelerating the growth of our rapidly evolving EV division," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "California is a world leader in renewable energy solutions. SPI was originally founded in Roseville, California in 2006, and we are proud to now officially call California home for our expanding global operations."

Approximately 33% of California's electricity came from renewable energy in 2019 and the state is targeting 50% renewable generation by 2025. California state has also mandated an end to the sale of gasoline-fueled cars by 2035.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motorcars EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, electric forklifts, and other EV products.