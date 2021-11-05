checkAd

SPI Energy Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Santa Clara, California

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 08:45  |  25   |   |   

New Headquarters ideally situated to support the Company's rapidly growing US solar operations and EV segmentSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable …

New Headquarters ideally situated to support the Company's rapidly growing US solar operations and EV segment

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Hong Kong to Santa Clara, California.

Foto: Accesswire

"After discussions amongst our board members, it was agreed that relocating our corporate headquarters to Santa Clara would provide the most advantages for our business as we continue to focus on expanding our US solar operations and accelerating the growth of our rapidly evolving EV division," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "California is a world leader in renewable energy solutions. SPI was originally founded in Roseville, California in 2006, and we are proud to now officially call California home for our expanding global operations."

Approximately 33% of California's electricity came from renewable energy in 2019 and the state is targeting 50% renewable generation by 2025. California state has also mandated an end to the sale of gasoline-fueled cars by 2035.

About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motorcars EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI Energy Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Santa Clara, California New Headquarters ideally situated to support the Company's rapidly growing US solar operations and EV segmentSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
Instadose Announces Strategic JV Partner in India
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of HAVAS Group S.A.S. to Accelerate ...
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...