checkAd

Bayer to Present Data from Voyager Pad (Xarelto) and Victoria Trial (Verquvo)

Autor: PLX AI
05.11.2021, 09:01  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including analyses from the comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program, VOYAGER PAD (Xarelto) and the VICTORIA trial (Verquvo) at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including analyses from the comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program, VOYAGER PAD (Xarelto) and the VICTORIA trial (Verquvo) at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 13-15.
  • A secondary analysis of FIGARO-DKD will be presented, further investigating the cardiovascular benefits of finerenone
  • A subgroup analysis of FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of more than 13,000 patients from the Phase III studies FIGARO-DKD and FIDELIO-DKD, will be presented
  • New rivaroxaban (Xarelto) data from the VOYAGER PAD study will be presented in patients with peripheral artery disease, post lower extremity revascularization
  • An economic substudy of the Phase III VICTORIA trial will provide new insights into the potential cost-effectiveness of vericiguat (Verquvo) in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction


Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 52,42, was eine Steigerung von +4,95% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer to Present Data from Voyager Pad (Xarelto) and Victoria Trial (Verquvo) (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including analyses from the comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program, VOYAGER PAD (Xarelto) and the VICTORIA trial (Verquvo) at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
Oncopeptides Reduces Clinical Development Program with Melflufen
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as Analyst Upgrades Continue
Vestas Cut at BofA, but Shares Rise as Management Buys Stock
Telecom Italia Says No Decisions Made Regarding Network
Galapagos 9-Month EBIT EUR -175.7 Million
FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
Pandora Chairman Buys shares for DKK 1.7 Million
Grieg Seafood Slips on Downgrade, but Other Analysts Stay Positive
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.11.21Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
PLX AI | Analysen
04.11.21Bayer Aktie: Startet der Aktienkurs jetzt durch?
4investors | Kommentare
04.11.21Bayer-Konkurrent Corteva steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis deutlich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21Gazprom, Biontech, Apple – die beliebtesten Aktien in Deutschland
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
02.11.21Bayer Aktie: Wird die „große Chance” genutzt?
4investors | Kommentare
02.11.21Ideas Daily TV: DAX mit starkem Wochenauftakt / Marktidee: Bayer
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.11.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.11.215 Mega-Ausbrüche bei Aktien!
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
01.11.21Firmen bieten Extra-Kantinenbereiche für Geimpfte und Genesene
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21Presse: Extra-Kantinenbereiche für Geimpfte und Genesene in Firmen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten