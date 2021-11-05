Bayer to Present Data from Voyager Pad (Xarelto) and Victoria Trial (Verquvo)
- (PLX AI) – Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including analyses from the comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program, VOYAGER PAD (Xarelto) and the VICTORIA trial (Verquvo) at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 13-15.
- A secondary analysis of FIGARO-DKD will be presented, further investigating the cardiovascular benefits of finerenone
- A subgroup analysis of FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of more than 13,000 patients from the Phase III studies FIGARO-DKD and FIDELIO-DKD, will be presented
- New rivaroxaban (Xarelto) data from the VOYAGER PAD study will be presented in patients with peripheral artery disease, post lower extremity revascularization
- An economic substudy of the Phase III VICTORIA trial will provide new insights into the potential cost-effectiveness of vericiguat (Verquvo) in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
