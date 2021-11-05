checkAd

Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Varta shares fell 21% after the company cut outlook following earnings that missed consensus, and after a German broker double downgraded the stock.Varta said 9-month result was 7.5% lower in revenue and 6.8% lower in adjusted EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Varta shares fell 21% after the company cut outlook following earnings that missed consensus, and after a German broker double downgraded the stock.
  • Varta said 9-month result was 7.5% lower in revenue and 6.8% lower in adjusted EBITDA compared to consensus
  • Outlook FY revenue was cut to EUR 900 million, down from EUR 940 million previously
  • DZ Bank downgraded Varta to sell from buy after the news
  • Price target (fair value) cut to EUR 90 from EUR 145
