Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade (PLX AI) – Varta shares fell 21% after the company cut outlook following earnings that missed consensus, and after a German broker double downgraded the stock.Varta said 9-month result was 7.5% lower in revenue and 6.8% lower in adjusted EBITDA …



