Swedbank Valuation Is Attractive, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy Autor: PLX AI | 05.11.2021, 09:55 | | 25 0 | 0 05.11.2021, 09:55 | (PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation remains attractive, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to SEK 211 from SEK 200Swedbank should continue to post sustained revenue growth with asset … (PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation remains attractive, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to SEK 211 from SEK 200Swedbank should continue to post sustained revenue growth with asset … (PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation remains attractive, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.

Price target raised to SEK 211 from SEK 200

Swedbank should continue to post sustained revenue growth with asset quality, next year, BofA said

Loan loss estimates are lowered further, while dividend risk is to the upside: BofA

Swedbank shares were up 0.7% in morning trading Swedbank Shs(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Swedbank Shs(A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer