Swedbank Valuation Is Attractive, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation remains attractive, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to SEK 211 from SEK 200Swedbank should continue to post sustained revenue growth with asset …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank's valuation remains attractive, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to SEK 211 from SEK 200
- Swedbank should continue to post sustained revenue growth with asset quality, next year, BofA said
- Loan loss estimates are lowered further, while dividend risk is to the upside: BofA
- Swedbank shares were up 0.7% in morning trading
