SEB Price Target Lifted 13% at BofA on Net Interest Income Growth Prospects
(PLX AI) – SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022. New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintainedStrong growth in …
- (PLX AI) – SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022.
- New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintained
- Strong growth in mortgages and lower funding costs continue to support net interest income, BofA said
- Meanwhile, loan losses should remain low while share buy-backs should pick up pace next year: BofA
