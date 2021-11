SEB Price Target Lifted 13% at BofA on Net Interest Income Growth Prospects Autor: PLX AI | 05.11.2021, 09:52 | | 20 0 | 0 05.11.2021, 09:52 | (PLX AI) – SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022. New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintainedStrong growth in … (PLX AI) – SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022. New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintainedStrong growth in … (PLX AI) – SEB price target was lifted 13% by analysts at Bank of America based on the Swedish bank's prospects for further net interest income growth in 2022.

New price target SEK 156, up from SEK 138; buy recommendation maintained

Strong growth in mortgages and lower funding costs continue to support net interest income, BofA said

Meanwhile, loan losses should remain low while share buy-backs should pick up pace next year: BofA



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (C) Aktie





