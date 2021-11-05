CORRECTION: Applied UV's Systems Proven to Kill Candida Auris, an Emerging Multi-Drug-Resistant Fungus

The following replaces and corrects the release issued on October 19, 2021:Candida Auris is a pathogenic disease commonly acquired in hospitals or long-term care facilitiesCenters for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") has stated that 30-60% of …

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") has stated that 30-60% of people with C. auris bloodstream infections die

The following replaces and corrects the release issued on October 19, 2021:

CDC currently considers Candidiasis as one of the most significant infectious diseases in the world today.

Currently, there is no vaccine or preventative measures taken for C. auris for humans

Growing global scientific research emphasis recommending Governments consider improving indoor air quality to support the defense of future airborne pathogenic pandemics

Recent test results and acquisitions support expanded commercial adoption coupled with new consumer product launch utilizing Key Influencers

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced today that based on preliminary laboratory test results, its SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon, which uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, kills the emerging multi-drug resistant fungus, Candida auris ("C. auris"). According to the CDC, "C.auris can cause severe infections and spread easily between hospitalized patients and nursing home residents."

For more information about fungal diseases and COVID-19, please click the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/covid-fungal.html

In September of 2021, ResInnova Laboratories, an independent microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, confirmed that the Company's devices kill C. auris from sink handles, achieving a log2 kill in just fifteen minutes of operation. Prior testing on UV devices indicated that 30 to 45 minutes was needed to achieve a log2 kill or higher (99.99% reduction) which is what health care providers consider significant. The results from the Resinnova test demonstrate a reduction in virus destruction time when compared to existing UV devices.