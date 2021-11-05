HusCompagniet Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Q3 Earnings; Sees 2022 Improvement
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Q3 revenue DKK 1,074 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 335-345 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,100-4,250 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITA DKK 360-370 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITA DKK 103 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 9.6%
- 2022 guidance:
- Revenue is expected to be in the DKK 4,350–4,650 million range
- EBITDA before special items is expected to be in the DKK 420–450 million range
- Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the DKK 370–400 million range
