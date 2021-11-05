checkAd

HusCompagniet Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Q3 Earnings; Sees 2022 Improvement

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Q3 revenue DKK 1,074 million.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 335-345 millionOutlook FY revenue DKK 4,100-4,250 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITA DKK 360-370 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA DKK 103 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA margin 9.6%2022 …

  • (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Q3 revenue DKK 1,074 million.
  • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 335-345 million
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,100-4,250 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITA DKK 360-370 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBITA DKK 103 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBITA margin 9.6%
  • 2022 guidance:
  • Revenue is expected to be in the DKK 4,350–4,650 million range
  • EBITDA before special items is expected to be in the DKK 420–450 million range
  • Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be in the DKK 370–400 million range
