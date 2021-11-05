NeonMind Biosciences Named as a Top Industry Innovator in Inaugural Issue of Psychedelia Magazine

Announces Participation in Microdose's Wonderland: Miami on November 8-9, 2021VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind"), an integrated drug development and wellness …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ( CSE:NEON )( OTCQB:NMDBF )( FRA:6UF ) (" NeonMind "), an integrated drug development and wellness company, today announced that NeonMind was ranked third in Psychedelia Magazine's "8 Industry Innovators'' segment within the magazine's inaugural Winter 2022 issue. NeonMind was recognized for its dual approach in bringing psychedelic treatments to patients in need through its anticipated specialty mental health clinic launch and its drug development program for novel obesity treatments.

Separately, Rob Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind, will participate in Microdose's Wonderland: Miami, the nation's largest psychedelic medicine business event, which brings together an impressive group of global psychedelic medicine leaders, including scientists and researchers, as well as, investors, entrepreneurs, therapists, patients, and government officials, all championing the growth of the psychedelic medicine industry. Mr. Tessarolo will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event.

"We are honored to be ranked as a top industry innovator in Psychedelia Magazine, which is a testament to our strategy of pursuing unique modalities across the psychedelic treatment spectrum," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "As we are advancing quickly across our drug development program and planned specialty clinics launch, we look forward to sharing our updates with industry participants at the Wonderland event in Miami."

Wonderland: Miami will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL on November 8-9, 2021.

For more information regarding the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NeonMind@KCSA.com.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.