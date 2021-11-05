GlobeX Data to Sponsor The Epoch Times Spanish Language YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching over 60 million Strong Hispanic and Latino American Population of the USA

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is sponsoring a series of Spanish language YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times with hosts David Rojas and Julián Bertone, catered to the 60+ Million strong Hispanic and Latino American population in the USA. The sponsorship is part of a blended marketing on EMG Group, or Epoch Times, including English language YouTube hosts Roman Balmakov, Joshua Philipp and Larry Elder. This is all part of a marketing budget for 2021 and 2022 of over 2.5 million USD.

The sponsored ads will describe Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, without any data mining, including Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download or register for Sekur .

The sponsored programs will be En Primera Plana with David Rojas and China en Foco with Julián Bertone. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount Promo code for the first 12 months of subscription to Sekur at the time of signup.

About the programs, according to The Epoch Times :

China en Foco with Julián Bertone

China en Foco: As China increases its influence in the world, it is extremely important that people have honest information about the threats posed by the communist regime. At China en Foco we make it a point to present our audience with first-hand news about what is happening inside the Asian giant. China en Foco has 380K subscribers and has gained 86,173,412 video views since the program being established on YouTube on May 2020.

En Primera Plana with David Rojas

En Primera Plana: Freedom of expression today is under threat. Big media and technology giants control information and censor those who do not agree with their vision of the world. En Primera Plana we want people to find the truth, basing our information on real and objective facts. En Primera Plana has 89,767 subscribers and has gained 13,921,204 video views since the Channel being established on YouTube on Dec 2021.