Novamind Reports FY2021 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

Industry-leading revenue, $6,069,247 in FY2021Total working capital of $9,680,431 to fund operations­­Expanded network to six clinics and three clinical research sitesContracted for eight clinical trialsGranted DEA Schedule 1 licenses for psilocybin …

  • Industry-leading revenue, $6,069,247 in FY2021
  • Total working capital of $9,680,431 to fund operations­­
  • Expanded network to six clinics and three clinical research sites
  • Contracted for eight clinical trials
  • Granted DEA Schedule 1 licenses for psilocybin research

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM | OTCQB:NVMDF | FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, reported its audited financial results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 ("FY2021"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director, commented: "Novamind had strong financial and operating performance in its first year as a public company. Our unique business model serving both patients and drug developers is growing significantly, reflected by an expanded clinic network, new clinical programs and research partnerships, and strong additions to our staff and leadership. I want to thank our patients, employees, partners and investors, and look forward to rapidly expanding our model to meet demand for psychedelic medicine and other innovative mental health treatments."

Today the Company filed its financial statements later than anticipated due to unforeseen delays with its audit. The Company has since resolved the situation, and going forward, will take the required corrective measures.

FY2021 Operating Results and Subsequent Events

Clinic Division

  • Strengthened Novamind's clinic network with the addition of two clinics; all six locations offer a variety of innovative mental health services, individualized treatment plans and speciality programming for treatment-resistant illnesses
  • Updated guidance for opening new clinics, adjusting for construction and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:
    • Clinic #7, Salt Lake City, Utah, to open in December 2021
    • Clinic #8, Park City, Utah, to open in early 2022
  • Opened a dedicated client call center to centralize clinic administration services and maintain excellent client services while rapidly growing the Company's network of clinics

Clinical Research Division

