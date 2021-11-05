Aroundtown Announces Publication of Offer Document for Public Delisting Tender Offer to Shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Press Release to the Announcement pursuant to Section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG)
LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") announces today the publication of the offer document for the public delisting tender offer (cash offer) to the shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG"), for the acquisition of their no-par-value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4) as well as its non-binding English convenience translation. These documents are available for distribution free of charge at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Trust & Agency Services, Post-IPO Services, Taunusanlage 12, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (requests to be made by providing a complete address by fax to +49 69 910 38794 or via e-mail to dct.tender-offers@db.com) as well as on Aroundtown's website at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/delisting-angebot-tlg-immobilien-ag/.
Contact
Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313|
E: info@aroundtown.de
http://www.aroundtown.de
Important note:
This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of the TLG but constitutes a legally required announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - "BörsG") in the context of a public delisting tender offer (the "Offer"). The final terms and further provisions regarding the Offer are disclosed in the offer document that has been approved for publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsgsaufsicht). Investors and holders of securities of the TLG are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the Offer as they contain or will contain important information.
