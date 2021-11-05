checkAd

Aroundtown Announces Publication of Offer Document for Public Delisting Tender Offer to Shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 13:05  |  31   |   |   

Press Release to the Announcement pursuant to Section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German …

Press Release to the Announcement pursuant to Section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - BörsG)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aroundtown Property Holdings!
Short
Basispreis 6,66€
Hebel 14,58
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 5,86€
Hebel 13,63
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown") announces today the publication of the offer document for the public delisting tender offer (cash offer) to the shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG"), for the acquisition of their no-par-value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4) as well as its non-binding English convenience translation. These documents are available for distribution free of charge at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Trust & Agency Services, Post-IPO Services, Taunusanlage 12, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (requests to be made by providing a complete address by fax to +49 69 910 38794 or via e-mail to dct.tender-offers@db.com) as well as on Aroundtown's website at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/delisting-angebot-tlg-immobilien-ag/.

Contact

Timothy Wright
T: +352 288 313|
E: info@aroundtown.de
http://www.aroundtown.de

Important note:

This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell, nor an offer to purchase, securities of the TLG but constitutes a legally required announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz - "BörsG") in the context of a public delisting tender offer (the "Offer"). The final terms and further provisions regarding the Offer are disclosed in the offer document that has been approved for publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsgsaufsicht). Investors and holders of securities of the TLG are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the Offer as they contain or will contain important information.

Seite 1 von 2
Aroundtown Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 6,66, was eine Steigerung von +5,57% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer

Diskussion: Aroundtown Properties, ein schlafender Riese, großes Aufwärtspotenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aroundtown Announces Publication of Offer Document for Public Delisting Tender Offer to Shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Press Release to the Announcement pursuant to Section 14 para. 3 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 German …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of ...
Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:52 UhrDGAP-News: Aroundtown announces publication of offer document for public delisting tender offer to shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21Immobilienmanager optimistisch - deutsche Städte attraktiv
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.212 günstige Aktien für weniger als 10 Euro
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Aroundtown auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 6,40 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
29.10.21UBS stuft Aroundtown auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
22.10.21Aktien: Evergrande mit Zinszahlung, aber ohne Teilverkauf
Dennis Austinat | Unternehmensnachrichten
20.10.21TLG Immobilien soll Börse verlassen - Aroundtown will restliche Aktien kaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA decides on launch of public delisting tender offer to shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA decides on launch of public delisting tender offer to the shareholders of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.10.21NORDLB stuft Aroundtown auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere