Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Quarter (Q1) of the 2021/2022 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / In the first quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (1 July 2021 - 30 September 2021), Borussia Dortmund recorded consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 37.7 million, a significant year-on-year improvement of EUR 73.7 million. In addition to the EUR 54.3 million improvement in net transfer income, this was due in particular to a EUR 37.6 million year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 94.1 million.

In the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year (1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 196.9 million (previous year: EUR 65.5 million). Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue was up significantly year on year at EUR 94.1 million (previous year: EUR 56.5 million).

In the quarter ended, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 32.1 million (previous year: loss of EUR 35.8 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR -36.0 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 68.1 million (previous year: EUR -9.3 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 94.1 million (previous year: EUR 56.5 million), of which EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million) from match operations, EUR 46.4 million (previous year: EUR 23.1 million) from TV marketing, EUR 28.4 million (previous year: EUR 22.4 million) from advertising, EUR 10.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.2 million) from merchandising, and EUR 5.4 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 59.5 million (previous year: EUR 5.2 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 6.0 million from EUR 48.4 million to EUR 54.4 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose by EUR 0.1 million from EUR 26.5 million to EUR 26.6 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 8.1 million year on year from EUR 19.6 million to EUR 27.7 million.

The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 3.6 million from EUR -0.2 million to EUR -3.8 million.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR -5.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.1 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full Q1 2021/2022 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 12th November 2021 under "Publications" at http://aktie.bvb.de/eng.

Dortmund, dated 5th November 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Wertpapier


