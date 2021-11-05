checkAd

HeyPal(TM) Announces Plans of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Integrations into Platform via NFTs

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Social Language App to Launch Native Functions that Reward Users for Contributions to the Community and Expand Democratization of Language LearningBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology …

Social Language App to Launch Native Functions that Reward Users for Contributions to the Community and Expand Democratization of Language Learning

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal™, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world is developing new functionality to support and distribute NFTs in app as a means of recognizing users' contributions to the community, utilizing a points-based system.

Logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Following its October Shareholder Letter, ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software and its flagship app HeyPal™ gleaned an amazing response to its plans to leverage Blockchain technology to enhance social language learning. The HeyPal™ App now has 450,000 downloads and 116,000 monthly active users - with a supportive and deeply engaged community of learners that shows great promise. HeyPal™'s primary goal in launching its NFT platform is to deepen connections among users, expand the community through word of mouth, and reward users who contribute to the community with intrinsic and extrinsic benefits.

"The recent notoriety around NFTs and blockchain technology is really just the start. This space is still very nascent. To our benefit - fundamentally NFTs fit right into our strategy: enabling and rewarding native language speakers who help others - by offering them digital collectibles that earmark their status, contribution and achievements." said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of Nebula. "Our new platform offers users points in-app for certain behaviors, like teaching someone a new language - that can be used to buy limited-release, seasonal NFTs on HeyPal™."

HeyPal™ has designed and is developing a points system, similar to other rewards programs, but unique in that those points can be used to buy NFTs in its marketplace. Those NFTs can also be taken to other platforms for storage or trading. There will also be an Airdrop upon launch to reward early users of HeyPal™ for their support in its growth. Actions that will earn users of HeyPal™ points include helping others learn a new language, inviting friends to sign up, and leading and moderating interest-based groups.

Seite 1 von 3
ClickStream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HeyPal(TM) Announces Plans of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Integrations into Platform via NFTs Social Language App to Launch Native Functions that Reward Users for Contributions to the Community and Expand Democratization of Language LearningBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.11.21HeyPal(TM) October Shareholder Letter Highlights Rapid Growth and Quarterly Goals
Accesswire | Analysen
03.11.21Nifter(TM), a Music NFT Marketplace Executes Agreement with RIVETING MUSIC to provide Recording Artists to list One of a Kind NFTs for Sale
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21ClickStream Announces WinQuik(TM) Gets Over 3,200 Daily Active Users Who Spend More than 7.5 Minutes Using the App Every Day and a 29% Day 7 Retention Rate
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Clickstream Announces HeyPal(TM) App's Monthly Growth Rate Continues to Accelerate and now Exceeds 367,000 Downloads
Accesswire | Analysen