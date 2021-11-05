checkAd

Can B Corp. Reports 316% Revenue Growth to a Quarterly Revenue Record of $1.9 Million for its Third Quarter 2021

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Can B" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing and selling hemp derived cannabinoid products, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021").

Key Financial Highlights during Q3 2021

  • Revenue increased 316% in 3rd quarter 2021 to $1.9 million compared to Q3 2020- (a trend expected to continue into subsequent quarters into 2023
  • Gross profit increased 261% to $1.4 million compared to Q3 2020
  • Total assets increased to 14.2 million
  • Total stockholders' equity increased to $5.7 million

Key Business Highlights during Q3 2021

  • Provided acquisition opportunities to produce 13,000 liters of Delta-8 and other isomers with potential $10 million revenue
  • Secured lease for 300,000 square foot facility in McMinnville, Tennessee
  • Closed acquisition of assets from TWS Pharma in Colorado to significantly expand capabilities in converting hemp biomass to isolate used in our CBD and isomer product lines
  • Closed acquisition of assets from Music City Botanicals to strengthen its vertical processing capabilities
  • Partnered with group of professional Hollywood stuntmen and world champion action sports athletes for CBD products.
  • Company reassessing potential of NASDAQ up-listing

Management Commentary

Marco Alfonsi, Can B's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our moves over the past few months are paying off and have put us in great position to accelerate our revenue growth and strengthen our balance sheet. We believe this quarter's results are just the beginning as we just recently acquired these additional assets. Our team is hard at work integrating and ramping up the various operations to continue this momentum into the future. These dramatic revenue improvements, coupled with our acquisitions and asset base increases, position us solidly to continue our application process for a NASDA up listing."

Alfonsi, continued, "By securing our own processing and extraction facilities, we for the first time control our supply chain from biomass through end products for both retail and wholesale customers. The real property assets acquired by Can B in the past two quarters are in alignment with our growth strategy and are of exceptional caliber and highlight our commitment to build out the proper way. Can B is now a full-service hemp-derived cannabinoid company that can facilitate servicing the large box types as well as the boutique vape and smoke store.We have completed our hemp isomer pipeline fulfillment, a major milestone for our Company. At today's market price, one million pounds of hemp biomass, that when full processed into Delta 8 isomer has a potential wholesale value of approximately $10 million. We look forward to reporting our progress as we execute our plan with all of these new assets, which strengthens our vertical processing capabilities."

