Gold Mountain Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares. Assuming the outstanding listing conditions are satisfied and the common shares are listed on the TSX, the Company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. Gold Mountain will continue to trade under the ticker "GMTN". The Company has also filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each province of Canada.

"As we transition into commercial production and continue expanding the Elk's resources, the timing is right for our company to up list onto the Toronto Stock Exchange," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "Up listing to the TSX will mark a significant milestone for Gold Mountain and should send a message that management's focus is corporate development on all fronts, with a goal of becoming a prominent name in Canadian mining. By listing on the TSX, we seek to further enhance the Company's exposure and accessibility to institutional investors, as well as increase the liquidity of our market. We have also filed a Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus with each province in Canada. While the company does not have any immediate requirement for additional funds, we wanted to put ourselves in a position to be deal ready over the next 25 months, should we elect to accelerate our exploration plans at the Elk or the right M&A opportunity presents itself. With a healthy treasury, the M199 mining permit in hand, and our Phase II exploration program nearing completion, the Company is positioned for a strong finish to our first year of trading, and look to carry that momentum into 2022."

TSX Conditional Approval

Gold Mountain received conditional approval to list on the TSX on November 4th, 2021 after trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for 10 months. During this period, the Company transitioned from an exploration and development junior mining company, to a near term gold producer with strong and established partnerships in South Central British Columbia. The Company's sound economics, broad shareholder base and imminent revenue generation lead Management to begin the process of up listing to the TSX.