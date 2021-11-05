checkAd

Gold Mountain Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares. Assuming the outstanding listing conditions are satisfied and the common shares are listed on the TSX, the Company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. Gold Mountain will continue to trade under the ticker "GMTN". The Company has also filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each province of Canada.

"As we transition into commercial production and continue expanding the Elk's resources, the timing is right for our company to up list onto the Toronto Stock Exchange," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "Up listing to the TSX will mark a significant milestone for Gold Mountain and should send a message that management's focus is corporate development on all fronts, with a goal of becoming a prominent name in Canadian mining. By listing on the TSX, we seek to further enhance the Company's exposure and accessibility to institutional investors, as well as increase the liquidity of our market. We have also filed a Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus with each province in Canada. While the company does not have any immediate requirement for additional funds, we wanted to put ourselves in a position to be deal ready over the next 25 months, should we elect to accelerate our exploration plans at the Elk or the right M&A opportunity presents itself. With a healthy treasury, the M199 mining permit in hand, and our Phase II exploration program nearing completion, the Company is positioned for a strong finish to our first year of trading, and look to carry that momentum into 2022."

TSX Conditional Approval

Gold Mountain received conditional approval to list on the TSX on November 4th, 2021 after trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for 10 months. During this period, the Company transitioned from an exploration and development junior mining company, to a near term gold producer with strong and established partnerships in South Central British Columbia. The Company's sound economics, broad shareholder base and imminent revenue generation lead Management to begin the process of up listing to the TSX.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold Mountain Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: JETZT GEHT ES LOS! 12 Mio. CAD Finanzierung wurde gestern geschlossen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Mountain Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FSE:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company
ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With ...
LightPath Technologies Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association
MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of ...
Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:06 UhrGold Mountain erhält bedingte Genehmigung für Notierung an Toronto Stock Exchange
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08:05 UhrGold Mountain Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Accesswire | Analysen
04.11.21Gold Mountain: Erlaubnis zum Abbau bringt frisches Kurspotenzial
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
04.11.21DIESMAL RECHZEITIG HANDELN…: EINFACH GELD VERDIENEN! Top-Werte in „vergessenen Sektoren“ kaufen! Nach Lithium & Uran kommen jetzt Goldminen
Jörg Schulte | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
02.11.21Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Accesswire | Analysen
02.11.21Gold Mountain erhält Abbaugenehmigung vom Bergbauministerium
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
01.11.21Gold Mountain Receives Its Mining Permit from The Ministry of Mines
Accesswire | Analysen