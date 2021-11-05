AmeraMex International Hosts 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call

checkAd

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its 2021 second quarter conference call.

AmeraMex International, Inc. CEO Lee Hamre is hosting the Company's third quarter financial conference call Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Hamre commented,

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.412.317.6026. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671and entering pin number 1016190.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

