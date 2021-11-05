Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-System to Support LEO Satellites Launch for ASEAN Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X is establishing SpaceTech eco-system in Malaysia. The establishment of SpaceTech eco-system will be …

According to the SpaceTech Industry September 2021 (Q3) Analytic Report, the global SpaceTech economy is constantly growing and valued at $4.7 trillion in 2021, and it will further grow to $10 trillion by 2030. The investment for SpaceTech economy in East Asia region has achieved $35 billion in 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X is establishing SpaceTech eco-system in Malaysia. The establishment of SpaceTech eco-system will be supported by industries organization and government agencies such as The National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) and Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA).

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and is planning to list the company via an IPO on a U.S. exchange in the coming months.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "We will plan the Security Token Offering (STO) as an alternative fundraising strategy to finance the companies within the SpaceTech eco-system. We are confident in such an innovative fundraising mechanism as recently one of our STO project (Dignity Gold) with assets value of $6 billion has been approved by CEZA authority to list on our CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange.

We are proud that Angkasa-X is set to become a SpaceTech Unicorn with its vision aligned with the United Nations SDGs, to provide satellite connectivity services to serve the 670 million Southeast Asia mass populations."

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. Angkasa-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of ASEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellation. Angkasa-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate ASEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellation. It aspires to be a Unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com