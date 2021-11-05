Prysmian Group Secures Dominion Energy $730 M Submarine Cable Project, The Largest Ever Awarded in the U.S.
THE PROJECT INCLUDES THE SUPPLY OF 880 KM OF CABLES FOR THE MILESTONE 2.6 GW COASTAL VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT AND FURTHER CONFIRMS PRYSMIAN'S MAJOR ROLE IN THE US ENERGY TRANSITION
MILAN, ITALY & HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, secured the largest ever awarded submarine cable contract in the U.S. The contract has been awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc., to a consortium made up of Prysmian and the DEME Group, a leader in the offshore wind industry. The Balance of Plant (BoP) contract includes the complete package for the transportation and installation of the foundations and the substations and the EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation) services for the inter-array and export cables for the future largest commercial offshore windfarm in the United States. This project is a major milestone for Prysmian Group, as it is the first cable company in the offshore wind industry to sign a Balance of Plant contract. The total value of the contract is approximately $1.8 billion, of which around $730 million is related to Prysmian for the cable supply and the installation works under its responsibility. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.
The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) is located approximately 27 miles (43 km) off the coast of Virginia Beach. Prysmian Group will provide three 3-core 220kV HVAC export cables measuring approximately 38 miles (62 km) each, with XLPE insulation and single-wire armouring, for a total of approximately 348 miles (560 km). The Company will also supply 198 miles (320 km) of 3-core 66kV offshore inter-array cables with XLPE insulation. The CVOW project is crucial to helping the Commonwealth of Virginia meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045. The offshore wind farm, made up of a total of 176 turbines, will be capable of supplying clean power to as many as 660,000 households.
"At Prysmian Group, we consider the U.S. central in our growth strategy and the renewed Biden Administration's strong commitment on the development of infrastructure supporting the energy transition is something really positive. Following the award of the Vineyard submarine offshore project and the SOO Green HVDC link, the Dominion Energy project represents a further confirmation of our major role in helping our customers meet their goals," said Valerio Battista, CEO, Prysmian Group.
