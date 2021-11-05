Prysmian Group Secures Dominion Energy $730 M Submarine Cable Project, The Largest Ever Awarded in the U.S.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES THE SUPPLY OF 880 KM OF CABLES FOR THE MILESTONE 2.6 GW COASTAL VIRGINIA OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT AND FURTHER CONFIRMS PRYSMIAN'S MAJOR ROLE IN THE US ENERGY TRANSITIONMILAN, ITALY & HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, …

MILAN, ITALY & HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, secured the largest ever awarded submarine cable contract in the U.S. The contract has been awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc., to a consortium made up of Prysmian and the DEME Group, a leader in the offshore wind industry. The Balance of Plant (BoP) contract includes the complete package for the transportation and installation of the foundations and the substations and the EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation) services for the inter-array and export cables for the future largest commercial offshore windfarm in the United States. This project is a major milestone for Prysmian Group, as it is the first cable company in the offshore wind industry to sign a Balance of Plant contract. The total value of the contract is approximately $1.8 billion, of which around $730 million is related to Prysmian for the cable supply and the installation works under its responsibility. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.