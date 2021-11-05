Tego Cyber Inc. Commences Development of Threat Intelligence Application for Integration with the Elastic Security SIEM Platform

Represents second integration of Tego Guardian into a global SIEM platformFollows recent commercial launch of Tego Guardian on Splunk platform in October 2021LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has commenced development of a new version of its threat intelligence application for integration with the Elastic Security SIEM platform. The integration with Elastic Security represents a new market for the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform. Elastic has over 16,000 paying subscribers including thirty four percent (34%) of the Fortune 2000. Each of these users represent potential future customers.

The integration with Elastic Security follows the commercial launch of the Tego Guardian Splunk app last month. Tego Cyber plans to develop versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with additional SIEM platforms including: Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for integration with the top 10 SIEM platforms within the next two years.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce the planned rollout of Tego Guardian on the Elastic Security SIEM platform, following our successful launch on Splunk. Initial feedback from industry partners and prospective clients has been extremely positive. Our goal is to make Tego Guardian widely available to meet the needs of our target customers, regardless of which SIEM platform they are using. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform is highly versatile and Tego Guardian seamlessly integrates within the client's existing security infrastructure. In turn, our solutions provide CISOs and global organizations a tremendous ROI by quickly identifying threats to an enterprise network when they occur."

What makes Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence applications currently available is that it provides an end user's cybersecurity team with data enrichment: a detailed ‘who, what, when and where' of a potential threat. Other similar applications may identify that something is ‘bad' but do not provide any additional information, so it is up to the enterprise's cybersecurity team to analyze the threat data to establish which threats need to be acted upon. Tego Guardian automates this process saving time and money. The Tego Guardian dashboards quickly allow a cybersecurity team to see what threats have been detected within an environment, the categorization of the threat, and which assets within the environment have been affected by the threat.