PCLI Completes Acquisition of JR Development LLC

Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has acquired 100% of JR Development LLC, an Idaho real estate development company. JR Development LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of PCLI. JR Development LLC owns a 27.38% interest in North Allen Avenue LLC. Continuing with our recapitalization plan, PCLI now owns 100% of North Allen Avenue LLC"s interest in 35 residential building lots being developed as the Rivers Edge 2 subdivision in Fruitland, Idaho.

CEO Paul Knudson stated, "PCLI is creating a vertically integrated real estate company. With the acquisition of JR Development LLC, PCLI is positioned to profit from the change of value created by its residential and commercial land developments."

Plat of Rivers Edge 2 Subdivision

