PCLI Completes Acquisition of JR Development LLC

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / PROTOCALLL TCHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. $PCLI $protocalltech

Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has acquired 100% of JR Development LLC, an Idaho real estate development company. JR Development LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of PCLI. JR Development LLC owns a 27.38% interest in North Allen Avenue LLC. Continuing with our recapitalization plan, PCLI now owns 100% of North Allen Avenue LLC"s interest in 35 residential building lots being developed as the Rivers Edge 2 subdivision in Fruitland, Idaho.

CEO Paul Knudson stated, "PCLI is creating a vertically integrated real estate company. With the acquisition of JR Development LLC, PCLI is positioned to profit from the change of value created by its residential and commercial land developments."

Plat of Rivers Edge 2 Subdivision

PCLI CONTACT: Paul Knudson, 912 Bobwhite Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
PCLI's telephone number is 1-208-452-6972
Website: http://www.protocalltech.com

INVEST IN LAND, THEY AREN'T MAKING ANYMORE OF IT - Mark Twain

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in our filings and our "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are available in the OTC Markets, Inc. website under our trading symbol, "PCLI."

Contact: Paul Knudson
Phone: 1-208-452-6972
Email: protocalltechinfo@gmail.com

SOURCE: Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671412/PCLI-Completes-Acquisition-of-JR-Dev ...

