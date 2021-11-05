checkAd

Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

A Conference Open to All Classes of Investors70+ Companies Presenting and Meeting Interested Investors 1x1Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has updated its preliminary list …

A Conference Open to All Classes of Investors
70+ Companies Presenting and Meeting Interested Investors 1x1
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has updated its preliminary list of presenting companies for its two-day Microcap Virtual Conference, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. Currently over 70 microcap companies are expected to present. Sidoti events are open to every class of investor, including client and non-client institutions, family offices, high net worth individuals and retail investors of all sizes. Register at www.sidoti.com/events to learn more about our conference and gain access to an event that promises to provide insight into the investment merits of a substantial roster of microcap companies.

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences https://www.sidoti.com/events and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Barbara Cohen | Head of Marketing | Sidoti & Co. | 212-453-7050 | 917-749-4488 | bcohen@sidoti.com

Register Now for Sidoti's Upcoming Events:

  • Sidoti December Virtual Microcap Conference - December 8 & 9, 2021
    Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference - January 19 & 20, 2022
    Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference - March 23 & 24, 2022

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



