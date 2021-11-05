Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Signs Definitive Strategic Reseller Agreement with Atlas MBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company …

The agreement between ATHC and Atlas MBA will enable Accelerated to deploy its disruptive FinTech solutions to local merchants operating in retail, online and mobile environments. The solutions enable SMB's to automate and digitize workflows while engaging micro marketing tactics for merchant revenue growth. ATHC provides merchants with payment solutions, marketing solutions, point of sale solutions, digital media and alternative financing at more sustainable rates.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Atlas MBA Family of Companies to further our reach with SMB's nationwide.

Atlas MBA will resell products and services of ATHC and its affiliates. Atlas MBA intends to introduce ATHC's offerings to its portfolio of 2200 local merchants nationwide. Additionally, 60 of Atlas MBA's fulltime employees and independent agents begun training and will introduces ROMPOS to prospective clients as phase 1 of the roll out.

Foto: Accesswire

The solutions are engineered to drive revenues. ATHC's compensation is performance driven. The Company is further working on a more robust Ai driven business financing solution, KashOnDemand which is scheduled for launch January 1, 2022. ATHC intends to drive revenue by strategically engaging resellers nationwide. ATHC has been negotiating with a number of resellers for the past few months.

"We are pleased to engage with Atlas MBA. Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation will continue to pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions in our efforts to increase market share for our innovative and disruptive FinTech offerings, market awareness and shareholder value". Said Harry Falkenburg, Director of Risk and Capital Markets.

"Atlas MBA is honored to engage with Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. The management and staff of MBA believes ATHC's solutions will help our existing and future clients, small businesses nationwide. After completing our first deployment with ATHC we are pleased with the outcome and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Our existing and future clients will benefit greatly from solutions provided by ATHC". Said Sean Tarry, CEO