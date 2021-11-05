checkAd

Citizen Stash Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement with The Valens Company Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 20:40  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd.) (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") involving The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens"). If the Arrangement is completed, Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company.

The Arrangement was approved by over 98% of the Company's shareholders and optionholders (the "Securityholders") at the special meeting of the Company's Securityholders held on November 1, 2021. The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. It is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") following the completion of the Arrangement.

The Company's Securityholders are encouraged to consult with their investment dealer, broker, bank manager, lawyer or other professional advisor should they have questions with respect to the matters discussed in this press release. The Company's Securityholders that require further assistance may also contact investor relations at ir@experionwellness.com.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in nine provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Citizen Stash trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "CSC" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit Citizen Stash's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release, words such as "expected", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will", "would" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as: the transaction and the proposed Arrangement; the timing and consummation of the Arrangement; and delisting the Shares from the TSXV. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to required regulatory approvals, exercise of any termination rights under the Arrangement Agreement, meeting other conditions in the Arrangement Agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of Valens and Citizen Stash, whether any superior proposal will be made and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in Citizen Stash's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Citizen Stash's management information circular dated September 28, 2021 and Citizen Stash's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Citizen Stash assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Citizen Stash updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Citizen Stash Securityholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement with The Valens Company Inc
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21Citizen Stash Reports Financial Results for The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
18.10.21Citizen Stash Reaffirms its Support of the Plan of Arrangement with The Valens Company Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Citizen Stash Enters the Province of Nova Scotia
Accesswire | Analysen