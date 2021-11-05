checkAd

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering

Autor: Accesswire
05.11.2021, 21:00  |  13   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:TGVCU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:TGVCU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $115,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The Company's units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "TGVCU" on November 3, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TGVC" and "TGVCW," respectively.

The Company's sponsor is Tsangs Group Holdings Limited, a fourth-generation innovation focused Single-Family Office. The Company is led by its Chairman & CEO, Patrick Tsang (Chairman of Tsangs Group Holdings Limited), and its CFO and director, Phil Rettger. In addition, the Company's independent directors are Michael Alexander, Komal Ahmad and Jason Cheng Yuen Ma.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom industries and related sectors.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

TriPoint Capital Management, LLC and HFI Limited served as advisors to the Company.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

A registration statement (File No. 333-258773) relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 2, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Media Contact
Azumi Ashley
azumi.ashley@tsangsgroup.co

SOURCE: TG Venture Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671408/TG-Venture-Acquisition-Corp-Announce ...

SQID Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:TGVCU), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
FLYHT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Critical Elements Announces Bought Deal Public Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of $26,101,250
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 ...
Mosaic Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Concurrent Share Repurchase
MorphoSys Presents Interim Results from M-PLACE Study with Felzartamab during American Society of ...
RE-TRANSMISSION: Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and ...
Ondas Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15th, 2021
Biotricity Releases Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
Fission 3.0 Corp. and Traction Exploration Enter into ALois on Athabasca Properties
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21SQID Technologies Executes Share Purchase Agreement To Purchase Remaining Interest In Icon Esports Pty Ltd.
Accesswire | Analysen