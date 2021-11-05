Zedge Announces Revised Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Reported Diluted EPS Should Have Been $0.04 Higher at $0.17 versus $0.13 as Originally Reported

Files 10Q/A for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021Increase in net income and EPS due to tax-related benefit of $0.5 million;Full-year fiscal net income and EPS will not be affected by this changeNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Zedge, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million monthly active users in October 2021, today announced that it has filed a 10Q/A with the SEC for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended April 30, 2021.

The amended filing reflects a net impact of adding $0.5 million to net income, or $0.04 to earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter and the nine-month period ended April 30, 2021. The improved results relate to the release of a valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax asset. This will have no impact on full-year fiscal 2021 net income or EPS and the Company maintains the change was due to a timing issue and would have otherwise recognized this benefit in its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results and been reflected in its Form 10-k for fiscal 2021. As a result, the Company has identified a material weakness in disclosure controls and procedures over the evaluation of the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, which has been outsourced to an outside accounting firm since fiscal 2018. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to address their concerns and remdiate the situation as quickly as possible. Below is a summary of the impact of these changes on the Company's financial statements for the period ended April 30, 2021:

The partial results below are for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 and were provided on October 27, 2021.

Select Fiscal FourthQuarter Highlights (Fiscal 2021 versus Fiscal 2020)

Revenue increased 93.0% to $5.2 million versus $2.7 million;

Active subscriptions 1 and subscription revenue increased 49.2% and 55.0%, respectively;

and subscription revenue increased 49.2% and 55.0%, respectively; Operating income and operating margin of $2.2 million and 42.2% versus $0.4 million and 14.4%, respectively;

MAU increased by 7.8% to 34.4 million; ARPMAU 1 increased 76.3% to $0.05;

increased 76.3% to $0.05; Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value1 (GTV) of $0.3 million an increase of 45.0%.

Select Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights (versus Fiscal 2020)