In this series, host Kai Hoffmann visits some of his investments and new ideas, getting a hands-on look at how these projects work. He spends countless hours onsite and with management to understand their goals.

In order to achieve the biggest financial gains, you need to know the ins and outs of your portfolio. Relying on pure luck is not an investment strategy.

The metals sector is grossly undervalued and our goal is to identify some of the best investment ideas in the resource sector.