checkAd

Informationen aus erster Hand SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden

Gastautor: Kai Hoffmann
05.11.2021, 13:59  |  27   |   |   

In this series, host Kai Hoffmann visits some of his investments and new ideas, getting a hands-on look at how these projects work. He spends countless hours onsite and with management to understand their goals.

In order to achieve the biggest financial gains, you need to know the ins and outs of your portfolio. Relying on pure luck is not an investment strategy.

The metals sector is grossly undervalued and our goal is to identify some of the best investment ideas in the resource sector.

In this series, host Kai Hoffmann visits some of his investments and new ideas, getting a hands-on look at how these projects work. He spends countless hours onsite and with management to understand their goals and our opportunities. Follow along on our premiere of this series, SF Live Onsite, as Kai travels to Sweden, to visit District Metals' Tomtebo project.

 

District Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Informationen aus erster Hand SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden Follow along on our premiere of this series, SF Live Onsite, as Kai travels to Sweden, to visit District Metals' Tomtebo project.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Informationen aus erster Hand: SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden
Titel
Informationen aus erster Hand: SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden
Titel
Investieren in Gold & Silber: Deutsche Goldmesse am 12. & 13.11. in Frankfurt
Informationen aus erster Hand: SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden
Titel
Investieren in Gold & Silber: Deutsche Goldmesse am 12. & 13.11. in Frankfurt
Informationen aus erster Hand: SF Live Onsite: Besuch bei District Metals in Schweden

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:00 UhrYamana Gold: Da muss mehr kommen
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
19:25 UhrMarktgeflüster: Eine Pille als game changer - Ende der Tech-Rally?
Markus Fugmann | Unternehmensnachrichten
17:57 UhrWochenausblick: DAX im Rallymodus. Datenreigen geht weiter!
onemarkets Blog | Unternehmensnachrichten
17:08 UhrFenixOro Gold Corp Announces Private Placement Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16:27 UhrBarrick Gold: Aktie nach den Zahlen
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
13:46 UhrCartier Resources: Gutachter bereitet PEA für Chimo-Goldmine vor!
Rohstoffbrief.com | Kommentare
13:30 UhrOPEC+ bleibt stur … und der Ölpreis fällt trotzdem
SG Zertifikate | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
13:00 UhrLevitee Labs Announces Gold Sponsorship of Wonderland Psychedelic Conference in Miami
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:40 UhrGowest Announces New $1-Million Debt Financing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:29 UhrKirkland Lake Gold Announces Update to Fosterville News Release of August 30th, Significantly Increases Grade of Key Lower Phoenix Intercept
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten