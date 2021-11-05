TUP Capital Inc. and Beyondchipz Llc Announce Proposed Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / TUP Capital Inc. (TSXV:TUP.P) ("TUP") and BeyondChipz LLC (formerly NutriChipz LLC) ("BeyondChipz") are pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent dated effective November 4, 2021 (the "LOI"). …

The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of TUP by BeyondChipz, and will constitute TUP's "Qualifying Transaction" as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). TUP and BeyondChipz are at arm's length and the Transaction will not be a non-arm's length transaction under the policies of the Exchange. On closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), it is expected that TUP (being, following the Closing, the "Resulting Issuer"), will be listed as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer on the Exchange, and its business will be that of BeyondChipz.