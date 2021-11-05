TUP Capital Inc. and Beyondchipz Llc Announce Proposed Qualifying Transaction
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / TUP Capital Inc. (TSXV:TUP.P) ("TUP") and BeyondChipz LLC (formerly NutriChipz LLC) ("BeyondChipz") are pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent dated effective November 4, 2021 (the "LOI"). The LOI sets out the general terms and conditions pursuant to which TUP has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of BeyondChipz in exchange for securities of TUP (the "Transaction").
The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of TUP by BeyondChipz, and will constitute TUP's "Qualifying Transaction" as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). TUP and BeyondChipz are at arm's length and the Transaction will not be a non-arm's length transaction under the policies of the Exchange. On closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), it is expected that TUP (being, following the Closing, the "Resulting Issuer"), will be listed as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer on the Exchange, and its business will be that of BeyondChipz.
About TUP
TUP is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) led by Paul Barbeau (Chief Executive Officer) and David Chow (Chief Financial Officer). Its principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire assets or a business. Incorporated in 2020 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, TUP is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Its common shares (each, a "TUP Share") are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol TUP.P.
About BeyondChipz
Formed in 2018, BeyondChipz, a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Michigan, is a healthy snack and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") food company that develops, markets and sells industry leading low-carb, high protein tortilla chips and related products. Its branded products are formulated for consumers in search of "better for you" snacks and popular food items. The products feature all-natural, low-carb and plant-based pea protein food ingredients, and are made using state-of-the-art food technologies. BeyondChipz products are designed to serve both the fast-growing health-conscious consumer base and the grocery retailers that service them.
