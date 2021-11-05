RediShred Capital Corp. Announces the Filing of a Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RediShred Capital Corp ("RediShred") (TSXV:KUT), announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities …

The Shelf Prospectus enables RediShred to issue common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in an accompanying shelf prospectus supplement ("Prospectus Supplement"), for an aggregate offering amount of up to $25,000,000 during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Shelf Prospectus will provide additional flexibility to RediShred to conduct capital raises.

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RediShred Capital Corp ("RediShred") (TSXV:KUT), announced today that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada other than the province of Québec. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a Prospectus Supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus within the 25-month period that it is effective.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on RediShred's directory on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About RediShred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the ‘system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.