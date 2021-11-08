Fiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15%
(PLX AI) – Fiskars Group provides new long-term financial targets.Fiskars targets annual, FX neutral organic net sales growth approximately 5% (vs. mid-single digit previously)Fiskars targets Comparable EBIT margin: approximately 15 % (vs. mid-teen …
(PLX AI) – Fiskars Group provides new long-term financial targets.Fiskars targets annual, FX neutral organic net sales growth approximately 5% (vs. mid-single digit previously)Fiskars targets Comparable EBIT margin: approximately 15 % (vs. mid-teen …
- (PLX AI) – Fiskars Group provides new long-term financial targets.
- Fiskars targets annual, FX neutral organic net sales growth approximately 5% (vs. mid-single digit previously)
- Fiskars targets Comparable EBIT margin: approximately 15 % (vs. mid-teen previously) by the end of 2025
- Targets cash conversion at least 80%
- Dividend targets unchanged at "stable, over time increasing"
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare