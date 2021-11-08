Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15% (PLX AI) – Fiskars Group provides new long-term financial targets.Fiskars targets annual, FX neutral organic net sales growth approximately 5% (vs. mid-single digit previously)Fiskars targets Comparable EBIT margin: approximately 15 % (vs. mid-teen …



