Aker Solutions Gets Australia Contract for NOK 200-700 Million
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solution gets contract in Australia worth between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million.
- The contract from Chevron Australia is to provide the dynamic subsea umbilicals for the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore Australia
- The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment
