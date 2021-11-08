checkAd

Aker Solutions Gets Australia Contract for NOK 200-700 Million

Autor: PLX AI
08.11.2021   

(PLX AI) – Aker Solution gets contract in Australia worth between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million.The contract from Chevron Australia is to provide the dynamic subsea umbilicals for the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker Solution gets contract in Australia worth between NOK 200 million and NOK 700 million.
  • The contract from Chevron Australia is to provide the dynamic subsea umbilicals for the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore Australia
  • The contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment
