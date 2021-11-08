checkAd

Henkel Q3 Revenue in Line; Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
08.11.2021, 07:37  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Henkel Q3 revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,090 million.Henkel sales guidance confirmed, earnings expectations at lower end of previous guidance rangesOutlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin …

  • (PLX AI) – Henkel Q3 revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,090 million.
  • Henkel sales guidance confirmed, earnings expectations at lower end of previous guidance ranges
  • Outlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin cut to 13.5% (previously 13.5-14.5%)
  • Says further strong increases in raw material prices and logistics costs are affecting the economy to a stronger extent than previously assumed
Henkel VZ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 83,16, was eine Steigerung von +3,07% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henkel Q3 Revenue in Line; Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook (PLX AI) – Henkel Q3 revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,090 million.Henkel sales guidance confirmed, earnings expectations at lower end of previous guidance rangesOutlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Solutions Gets Australia Contract for NOK 200-700 Million
AstraZeneca Resumed with Buy at Nordea
Fiskars Targets Long-Term Comparable EBIT Margin of About 15%
Henkel Q3 Revenue in Line; Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coor Buys Inspira for SEK 380 Million
Flyr to Raise NOK 250 Million After Q3 Pretax Loss NOK 162.3 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Erste Group 9-Month Net Income EUR 1,451 Million; Sees Loan Growth in Mid-High Single Digits
Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:21 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax kaum verändert - Abwarten zu Wochenbeginn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:49 UhrHenkel wird wegen hoher Kosten pessimistischer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:34 UhrDGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel setzt Wachstumskurs mit starker Umsatzsteigerung im dritten Quartal fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:34 UhrDGAP-News: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel continues on growth path with strong sales increase in third quarter
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:18 UhrDAX-FLASH: Anleger warten nach Dax-Rekord erst einmal ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.11.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
04.11.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.11.21JEFFERIES stuft HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.11.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.10.21JPMORGAN stuft HENKEL VORZUEGE auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere