Henkel Q3 Revenue in Line; Cuts EBIT Margin Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Henkel Q3 revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,090 million.
- Henkel sales guidance confirmed, earnings expectations at lower end of previous guidance ranges
- Outlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin cut to 13.5% (previously 13.5-14.5%)
- Says further strong increases in raw material prices and logistics costs are affecting the economy to a stronger extent than previously assumed
