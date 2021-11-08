checkAd

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update

Autor: Accesswire
08.11.2021, 08:00  |  38   |   |   

October 2021 Operational Update, Mining Expansion and Board ChangeLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Operational UpdateArgo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the …

October 2021 Operational Update, Mining Expansion and Board Change

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for October 2021.

During the month of October, Argo mined 167 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 165 BTC in September. This brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,646 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in October amounted to £7.24 million [$9.75 million*] (September 2021: £5.50 million [$7.59 million*]).

Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 86% for the month of October (September 2021: 84%).

At the end of October, the Company owned 2,128 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent.

Mining Expansion

As of the end of October, the Company added an additional 220 PH/s to its total capacity, bringing the Company's total mining capacity to 1.295 EH/s as of 31 October 2021.

Board Change

Effective today, Colleen Sullivan has resigned as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors so that she may focus her efforts on other professional duties. She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the Company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or Board of the Company. The Company would like to thank Colleen for her contribution over her tenure on the board and wish her a successful future as she progresses in her career.

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS and has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

Seite 1 von 4
Argo Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update October 2021 Operational Update, Mining Expansion and Board ChangeLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Operational UpdateArgo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Establishing SpaceTech Eco-system to Support LEO ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021
Titel
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Link Global Technologies Completes the Purchase of Clean Carbon Equity
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.11.21Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Disclosure of Inside Information
Accesswire | Analysen
01.11.21Argo Blockchain Reports Record-Level Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.11.21Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2021 Results and Conference Call
Accesswire | Analysen