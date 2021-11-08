Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October 2021 Operational Update

October 2021 Operational Update, Mining Expansion and Board ChangeLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Operational UpdateArgo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the …

During the month of October, Argo mined 167 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 165 BTC in September. This brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,646 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in October amounted to £7.24 million [$9.75 million*] (September 2021: £5.50 million [$7.59 million*]).

Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 86% for the month of October (September 2021: 84%).

At the end of October, the Company owned 2,128 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent.

Mining Expansion

As of the end of October, the Company added an additional 220 PH/s to its total capacity, bringing the Company's total mining capacity to 1.295 EH/s as of 31 October 2021.

Board Change

Effective today, Colleen Sullivan has resigned as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors so that she may focus her efforts on other professional duties. She has taken on a new career role that does not allow her to serve as a director for the Company and her resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the management or Board of the Company. The Company would like to thank Colleen for her contribution over her tenure on the board and wish her a successful future as she progresses in her career.

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS and has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.