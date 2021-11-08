Coor Buys Inspira for SEK 380 Million
(PLX AI) – Coor acquires Inspira for SEK 380 million.Inspira has 1,400 employees and annual sales of some SEK 700 millionInspira delivers workplace services, mainly focused on cleaning, for a large number of customers in central SwedenThe …
- (PLX AI) – Coor acquires Inspira for SEK 380 million.
- Inspira has 1,400 employees and annual sales of some SEK 700 million
- Inspira delivers workplace services, mainly focused on cleaning, for a large number of customers in central Sweden
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2021
