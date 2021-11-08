checkAd

Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q3 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER.ST) (FRA:5JL.F)

Bambuser presents yet another record quarter with strong growth. During Q3, the Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) increased by + 213%, while the Total Contract Value (TCV) grew by +1043 compared to the same period last year. The interim report has now been published and can be found at ir.bambuser.com.

Third quarter (July - September 2021)

  • Total revenue amounted to 49.0 MSEK (12.2)
  • Net Sales amounted to 41.5 MSEK (10.1), an increase of +311% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -19.6 MSEK (-7.9)
  • EBIT amounted to -59.9 MSEK (-9.2)
  • Net income amounted to -59.8 MSEK (-9.2)
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.29 SEK (-0.06)
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 568.8 MSEK (349.9) at end of period of which cash flow from operations amounted to -33.1 MSEK (-6.8)
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) amounted to 6.0 MSEK (1.9), an increase of +213% YoY
  • Total Contract Value (TCV) grew by +1043% to 57.0 MSEK (5.0), of which 36.4 MSEK is guaranteed revenue
  • 31.5 MSEK, i.e. 55% of the total TCV, is recurring license revenue that will be included in the MRR moving forward

Year to date (January - September 2021)

  • Total revenue amounted to 105.1 MSEK (21.7)
  • Net sales amounted to 85.5 MSEK (17.3), an increase of +395% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -68.4 MSEK (-19.2)
  • EBIT amounted to -158.1 MSEK (-22.1)
  • Net income amounted to -158.1 MSEK (-22.2)
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.76 SEK (-0.13)
  • Cash flow from operations amounted to -77.0 MSEK (-19.9)
  • Total Contract Value (TCV) grew by +836% YoY to 157.1 MSEK (16.8)

A comment from CEO Maryam Ghahremani
"I am so proud that we finished the third quarter by setting a true landmark record in the books. Our MRR grew by 213% YoY to SEK 6 million. Q3 2021 will also go to history as the first major test for Bambuser, as many of our customer contracts had their first anniversary and were up for renewal. Therefore, the MRR growth is not only a result of the strong demand from new customers but also, and perhaps most importantly, the excellent retention we see with our customer base."

For environmental and cost reasons, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the report. A printout may be distributed to shareholders upon request.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-08 08:00 CET.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

