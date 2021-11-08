Flyr to Raise NOK 250 Million After Q3 Pretax Loss NOK 162.3 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.11.2021, 08:19 | | 0 | 0 08.11.2021, 08:19 | (PLX AI) – Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 millionFlyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 millionFlyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 … (PLX AI) – Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 millionFlyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 millionFlyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 … (PLX AI) – Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.

Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 million

Flyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 million

Flyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 million

Flyr load factor for October was 61 per cent, while the load factor for the third quarter was 38 per cent

Flyr load factor for October was 61 per cent, while the load factor for the third quarter was 38 per cent

Seen substantial pick up in travel activity since the reopening of society. The number of daily flights is now in the 20-25 range and aircraft number four was set into production in mid-October



