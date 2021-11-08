checkAd

Flyr to Raise NOK 250 Million After Q3 Pretax Loss NOK 162.3 Million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 millionFlyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 millionFlyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 …

  • (PLX AI) – Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.
  • Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 million
  • Flyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 million
  • Flyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 million
  • Flyr load factor for October was 61 per cent, while the load factor for the third quarter was 38 per cent
  • Seen substantial pick up in travel activity since the reopening of society. The number of daily flights is now in the 20-25 range and aircraft number four was set into production in mid-October
