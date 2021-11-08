Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets Order for 50 MW PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler in Japan (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply 11th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to Japan.Order from the Toyo Engineering Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering (Karatsu) joint venture to supply the 50-MW unitStart-up is planned for …



