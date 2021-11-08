Andritz Gets Order for 50 MW PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler in Japan
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply 11th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to Japan.Order from the Toyo Engineering Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering (Karatsu) joint venture to supply the 50-MW unitStart-up is planned for …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply 11th high-efficiency PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler to Japan.
- Order from the Toyo Engineering Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering (Karatsu) joint venture to supply the 50-MW unit
- Start-up is planned for 2024
